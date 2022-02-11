Horizon Investments LLC Has $13.22 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Horizon Investments LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107,355 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $13,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.71. 145,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,929,185. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $100.58 and a one year high of $121.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.55 and a 200-day moving average of $111.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

