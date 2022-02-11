Horizon Investments LLC Has $7.07 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 38.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,695 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,155 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $513,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 136,236 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 203,236 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,328,000 after purchasing an additional 60,159 shares during the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $1,330,675.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,904,555. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.22. The stock had a trading volume of 104,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,943,504. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $377.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.45.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

