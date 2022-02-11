Horizon Investments LLC Makes New $4.52 Million Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,743 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Target by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 103,258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,622,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Target by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,583 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,251,000 after buying an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Target by 299.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 23,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,172,640. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $166.82 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.49%.

In related news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.42.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

