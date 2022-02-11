Horizon Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 437.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,344 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,586 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in NVIDIA by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.88.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total value of $74,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810 in the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $9.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $248.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,196,309. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $622.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.17.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

