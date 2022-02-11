Horizon Investments LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Horizon Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,124,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,175 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF comprises about 2.0% of Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $75,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 26,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDEV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.00. 13,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,352. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $62.57 and a 1 year high of $70.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.91.

