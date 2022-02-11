Horizon Investments LLC Sells 27,140 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Horizon Investments LLC lessened its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,140 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of Horizon Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Horizon Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $23,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,147,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 695.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 84,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 73,815 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 164,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,996,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGSB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.70. The stock had a trading volume of 31,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,161,140. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $52.61 and a 1-year high of $55.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%.

