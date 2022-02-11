Horizon Investments LLC Sells 279 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Horizon Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in salesforce.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,115,062,000 after purchasing an additional 707,629 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,024,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,641 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,909,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,772,597,000 after purchasing an additional 488,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,777,594 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,651,879,000 after purchasing an additional 128,367 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRM traded down $4.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,794,539. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75. The firm has a market cap of $210.00 billion, a PE ratio of 118.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.79.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.74.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total transaction of $2,228,707.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,421 shares of company stock worth $40,659,957 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

