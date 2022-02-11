Horizon Investments LLC Sells 9,426 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Horizon Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,938 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,426 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 63.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 244.8% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.68. The stock had a trading volume of 240,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,647,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

