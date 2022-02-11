Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is an investment bank which focuses on mergers and acquisitions, financings, financial restructurings and financial advisory services. The Company’s operating segments consist of Corporate Finance, encompassing M&A and capital markets advisory; Financial Restructuring both out-of-court and in formal bankruptcy or insolvency proceedings; Financial Advisory Services, including financial opinions and a variety of valuation services; and Strategic Consulting, which advises in the areas of strategy development, operations, and performance improvement. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe, Asia and Australia. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is headquartered in LOS ANGELES, United States. “

HLI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Houlihan Lokey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.00.

HLI opened at $110.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.86 and its 200-day moving average is $101.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.65. Houlihan Lokey has a twelve month low of $63.38 and a twelve month high of $122.62.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 42.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

