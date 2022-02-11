HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Short Interest Update

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 4,750.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HOYA from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

HOYA stock traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.35. 21,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,786. The firm has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.28 and a 200 day moving average of $151.76. HOYA has a 12 month low of $109.02 and a 12 month high of $179.94.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. HOYA had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 24.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HOYA will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.

