Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,345 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Tilray were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 157.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 48.6% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 802.1% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Tilray alerts:

Shares of TLRY opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Tilray Inc has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $55.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.39.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.57 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 66.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TLRY. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Tilray from $11.80 to $7.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Tilray in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.49.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.