Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.06% of Ping Identity worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,667,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 19,403 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,187,000 after acquiring an additional 560,514 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $2,537,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PING shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Ping Identity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.55.

Shares of Ping Identity stock opened at $20.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.63 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.85. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $37.23.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

