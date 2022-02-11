Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 31,554 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,554 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LXP. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 20,587.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 23,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 23,675 shares during the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,013,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,522,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LXP opened at $15.25 on Friday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $15.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

LXP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI cut Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

