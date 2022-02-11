HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 575 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

HSBC (LON:HSBA) has been assigned a GBX 575 ($7.78) price target by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HSBA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on HSBC from GBX 460 ($6.22) to GBX 484 ($6.54) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 473 ($6.40) target price on HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 700 ($9.47) target price on HSBC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 500 ($6.76) target price on HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on HSBC from GBX 550 ($7.44) to GBX 615 ($8.32) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 523.92 ($7.08).

HSBC stock traded up GBX 3.10 ($0.04) on Friday, hitting GBX 564.80 ($7.64). 13,793,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,202,826. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 485.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 433.90. The firm has a market cap of £114.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.89. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 358.45 ($4.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 566.15 ($7.66).

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 38,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 434 ($5.87) per share, with a total value of £167,754.02 ($226,847.90).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

