Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.90-$6.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.9-$5.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.85 billion.Hub Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.900-$6.300 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $78.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.36. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $54.14 and a 52 week high of $87.21.
Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 45.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,190,000 after purchasing an additional 123,230 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 25.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Hub Group during the third quarter worth about $233,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hub Group Company Profile
Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.
