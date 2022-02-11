Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.90-$6.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.9-$5.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.85 billion.Hub Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.900-$6.300 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $78.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.36. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $54.14 and a 52 week high of $87.21.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

HUBG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Hub Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on Hub Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their target price on Hub Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.08.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 45.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,190,000 after purchasing an additional 123,230 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 25.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Hub Group during the third quarter worth about $233,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

