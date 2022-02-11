HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Lifted to Outperform at Cowen

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $750.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $600.00. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $790.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $770.96.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Shares of HUBS opened at $534.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $573.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $670.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of -321.96 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $403.00 and a 52-week high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. HubSpot’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.96, for a total value of $18,435,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,099 shares of company stock worth $46,166,705. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in HubSpot by 9.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,818,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,225,060,000 after purchasing an additional 323,506 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in HubSpot by 3.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,991,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,346,357,000 after purchasing an additional 67,233 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 141.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,682,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,137,743,000 after purchasing an additional 985,452 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter valued at approximately $357,338,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.