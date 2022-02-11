Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Cuts Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 165,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of Exelixis worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXEL. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exelixis by 1,351.2% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,732,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,798 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in Exelixis by 42.1% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,071,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,726 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Exelixis by 179.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,114,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,564,000 after purchasing an additional 715,373 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Exelixis by 31.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,799,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,184,000 after purchasing an additional 671,706 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,907,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $674,514,000 after buying an additional 612,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $18.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.06 and its 200 day moving average is $18.87. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $25.77.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $1,074,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $352,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 192,236 shares of company stock worth $3,411,996 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXEL. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.18.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO.

