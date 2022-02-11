Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,925 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 1.56% of PMV Consumer Acquisition worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition by 11,025.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $282,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in PMV Consumer Acquisition by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 40,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 10,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PMV Consumer Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $506,000. 62.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PMVC opened at $9.84 on Friday. PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average of $9.80.

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the consumer industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

