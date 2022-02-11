Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 49.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,199 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 309,801 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.16% of Euronav worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Euronav by 86.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Euronav by 67.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the third quarter worth $232,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the third quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Euronav by 40.4% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,398 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 9,029 shares in the last quarter. 37.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EURN shares. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. ING Group raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of EURN opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.14. Euronav NV has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.32.

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

