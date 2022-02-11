Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $4.08 Million Position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 200.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.12% of Camping World worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Camping World by 286.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Camping World in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Camping World by 56.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camping World alerts:

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.09 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $371,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWH opened at $33.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.45 and a 1-year high of $49.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently 34.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camping World presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH).

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.