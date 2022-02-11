Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $4.12 Million Holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.22% of Xencor worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,326,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,195,000 after purchasing an additional 104,878 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,863,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,246,000 after purchasing an additional 164,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,605,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,876,000 after purchasing an additional 19,017 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,443,000 after purchasing an additional 24,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 7.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,000,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,493,000 after purchasing an additional 66,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $134,175.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xencor stock opened at $33.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -339.60 and a beta of 0.76. Xencor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $58.35.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.63 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Xencor in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Xencor from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xencor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

