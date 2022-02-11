Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Purchases 20,000 Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.34% of Children’s Place worth $3,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLCE. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 289.2% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 18.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $70.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.77 and a 200-day moving average of $84.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $113.50.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $558.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.42 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 108.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $6,480,539.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $429,201.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

PLCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley cut their target price on Children’s Place from $139.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.57.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

