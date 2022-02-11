Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Acquires $14,795.00 in Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.59 per share, for a total transaction of $14,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of HSON opened at $29.64 on Friday. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $33.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.24 million, a PE ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.37.

HSON has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Hudson Global from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSON. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its stake in Hudson Global by 18.6% in the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 114,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Hudson Global by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hudson Global by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. Its operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The Firm services includes complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.

