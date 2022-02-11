Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Acquires $14,795.00 in Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.59 per share, for a total transaction of $14,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of HSON opened at $29.64 on Friday. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $33.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.24 million, a PE ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.37.
HSON has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Hudson Global from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
About Hudson Global
Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. Its operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The Firm services includes complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.
