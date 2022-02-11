Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €79.00 by Warburg Research

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €79.00 ($90.80) price objective by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($71.26) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($77.01) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($77.01) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.10 ($65.63) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($78.16) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hugo Boss presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €63.16 ($72.60).

Hugo Boss stock opened at €58.04 ($66.71) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion and a PE ratio of 86.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €53.33 and a 200 day moving average price of €52.58. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of €28.05 ($32.24) and a 52 week high of €59.98 ($68.94). The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

