Hut 8 Mining (OTCMKTS:HUTMF) Shares Down 2.3%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:HUTMF)’s share price was down 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.35 and last traded at $7.64. Approximately 13,864,045 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 913% from the average daily volume of 1,368,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.94.
About Hut 8 Mining (OTCMKTS:HUTMF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hut 8 Mining (HUTMF)
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.