I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Holdings Raised by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.29% of I-Mab worth $15,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IMAB. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in I-Mab in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,718,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in I-Mab by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 97,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 54,532 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in I-Mab by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 12,187 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its stake in I-Mab by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in I-Mab by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after acquiring an additional 18,009 shares in the last quarter. 45.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ IMAB opened at $25.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.79. I-Mab has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $85.40.
I-Mab Company Profile
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.
