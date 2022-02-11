IAA (NYSE:IAA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $36.95

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.95 and last traded at $37.93, with a volume of 44276 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.82.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IAA shares. TheStreet cut shares of IAA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.63.
About IAA (NYSE:IAA)
IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.
