IAA (NYSE:IAA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $36.95

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.95 and last traded at $37.93, with a volume of 44276 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.82.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IAA shares. TheStreet cut shares of IAA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get IAA alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IAA in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of IAA in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IAA (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.