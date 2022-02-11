ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ICL Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

ICL stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.95. 762,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,996. ICL Group has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $11.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Get ICL Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1318 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICL. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ICL Group by 3,128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 194,922 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 256,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 133,201 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 246,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 124,729 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ICL Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.