Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Ideagen (LON:IDEA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 365 ($4.94) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. raised their price target on Ideagen from GBX 350 ($4.73) to GBX 365 ($4.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ideagen in a research note on Wednesday.

Ideagen stock opened at GBX 273.50 ($3.70) on Wednesday. Ideagen has a one year low of GBX 226 ($3.06) and a one year high of GBX 335 ($4.53). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 267.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 284.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.85, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £803.25 million and a P/E ratio of 138.00.

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

