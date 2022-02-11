IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $188.52

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $188.52 and last traded at $188.55, with a volume of 9344 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $194.65.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.09.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.33 and a 200-day moving average of $223.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.03). IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,841,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,971,000 after purchasing an additional 77,725 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,235,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,555,000 after purchasing an additional 266,327 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,400,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,286,000 after purchasing an additional 71,757 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,301,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,827,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,310,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

