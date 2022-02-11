IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Now Covered by Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on IDXX. TheStreet lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $732.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $671.83.

Shares of IDXX opened at $526.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of 61.11, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $569.88 and its 200-day moving average is $624.29. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $460.36 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,821,000 after purchasing an additional 419,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,629,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,234,000 after purchasing an additional 134,322 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,348,000 after purchasing an additional 56,661 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,342,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,761,000 after purchasing an additional 110,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,118,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

