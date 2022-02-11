iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Brokerages predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) will announce sales of $1.04 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. iHeartMedia reported sales of $935.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full year sales of $3.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.55 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for iHeartMedia.

IHRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iHeartMedia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

iHeartMedia stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.82. The stock had a trading volume of 427,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,484. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.84. iHeartMedia has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $28.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.23.

In other news, insider Richard J. Bressler acquired 22,615 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $500,696.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 40.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,644,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,259 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 14,668.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,071,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,070 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 20.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,339,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,608 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 69.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,173,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,531,000 after acquiring an additional 889,154 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 41.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,172,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,497,000 after acquiring an additional 633,750 shares during the period. 72.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

