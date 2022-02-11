II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $84.00. The stock had previously closed at $64.91, but opened at $62.52. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. II-VI shares last traded at $68.65, with a volume of 10,729 shares traded.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IIVI. KeyCorp downgraded II-VI to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.09.

Get II-VI alerts:

In other II-VI news, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $25,865.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $34,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $926,770. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of II-VI by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of II-VI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of II-VI by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of II-VI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of II-VI by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. II-VI had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI)

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.