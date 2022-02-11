Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target Lowered to $400.00 at SVB Leerink

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its target price dropped by analysts at SVB Leerink from $430.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ILMN. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upgraded Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America upgraded Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $444.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $358.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $372.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $413.08. The company has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a PE ratio of 58.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Illumina has a 1-year low of $318.07 and a 1-year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.86, for a total value of $118,648.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,636 shares of company stock worth $657,307 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,801,023,000 after acquiring an additional 705,288 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,064 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,060,500,000 after acquiring an additional 81,712 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,536,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,028,659,000 after acquiring an additional 55,303 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977,856 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $935,941,000 after purchasing an additional 119,769 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Illumina by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,686,699 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $641,688,000 after purchasing an additional 34,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

