Incyte Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) – William Blair issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Incyte in a report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Incyte’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.76). Incyte had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink downgraded Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.10.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $66.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Incyte has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $88.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.03. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 577.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Incyte news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $547,151.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $796,879.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,245 shares of company stock worth $1,785,031. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

