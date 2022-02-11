Indiva (CVE:NDVA) Trading Up 3.4%

Indiva Limited (CVE:NDVA) was up 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 78,613 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 101,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.25 price target on Indiva and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.30. The firm has a market cap of C$43.66 million and a PE ratio of -2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Indiva Limited operates as a licensed producer of cannabis products in Canada. It creates premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products, as well as provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. The company produces and distributes the Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Ruby Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire Cannabis Salt, Artisan Batch, and other powered by INDIVA products through license agreements and partnerships.

