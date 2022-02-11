INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Insider Buying Activity

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. Approximately 2,009 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 25,351 shares.The stock last traded at $76.48 and had previously closed at $76.20.

Specifically, major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.76 per share, with a total value of $7,576,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 153,861 shares of company stock valued at $11,677,217 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Get INDUS Realty Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INDT shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on INDUS Realty Trust from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BTIG Research upped their target price on INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Aegis started coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, INDUS Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.57.

The stock has a market cap of $773.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This is a positive change from INDUS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. INDUS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -23.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. 47.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT)

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.