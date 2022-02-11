Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Outperform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IDEXY. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of IDEXY stock opened at $14.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.03. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

