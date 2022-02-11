Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Get Industrias Bachoco alerts:

IBA stock opened at $41.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.78. Industrias Bachoco has a 1-year low of $38.30 and a 1-year high of $47.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.45.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 6.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBA. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 2,441.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Industrias Bachoco in the 3rd quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Bachoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Bachoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.