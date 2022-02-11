Inland Homes (LON:INL) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $51.81

Inland Homes plc (LON:INL)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 51.81 ($0.70) and traded as low as GBX 51.50 ($0.70). Inland Homes shares last traded at GBX 53.30 ($0.72), with a volume of 456,476 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £122.64 million and a PE ratio of 48.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.29, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 52.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 51.81.

About Inland Homes (LON:INL)

Inland Homes plc operates as a real estate development company in the United Kingdom. It develops brownfield projects. The company is also involved in the provision of finance; construction of domestic buildings; and letting or operating of real estate properties. It holds a land portfolio of 11,045 plots, as well as 1,302 partnership homes and 415 private homes under construction.

