InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.
INNV traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $4.56. 1,293,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,683. InnovAge has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $27.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INNV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in InnovAge by 1,644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of InnovAge in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of InnovAge in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of InnovAge by 5,126.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of InnovAge by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 11,579 shares during the period. 11.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
InnovAge Company Profile
InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InnovAge (INNV)
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.