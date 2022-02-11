InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

INNV traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $4.56. 1,293,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,683. InnovAge has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $27.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get InnovAge alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INNV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in InnovAge by 1,644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of InnovAge in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of InnovAge in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of InnovAge by 5,126.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of InnovAge by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 11,579 shares during the period. 11.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on InnovAge in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut InnovAge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of InnovAge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InnovAge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, InnovAge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.31.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.