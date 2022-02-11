Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Trading Up 5% on Analyst Upgrade

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)’s stock price was up 5% on Friday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $75.00. The company traded as high as $42.01 and last traded at $40.38. Approximately 768 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 220,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.47.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Inotiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

In related news, VP Philip A. Downing sold 3,057 shares of Inotiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $131,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its position in Inotiv by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 767,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,436,000 after buying an additional 36,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Inotiv by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 663,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,406,000 after buying an additional 27,944 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 544,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,521,000 after purchasing an additional 171,456 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 517,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,119,000 after purchasing an additional 67,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 348,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after purchasing an additional 121,693 shares in the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.21 million, a PE ratio of -224.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.26.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.08 million for the quarter. Inotiv had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 1.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inotiv, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

