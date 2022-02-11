Insider Buying: Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Purchases 2 Shares of Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) insider Jez K. Maiden purchased 2 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 7,394 ($99.99) per share, for a total transaction of £147.88 ($199.97).
LON CRDA traded down GBX 132 ($1.78) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 7,298 ($98.69). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of £10.18 billion and a PE ratio of 40.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9,099.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9,042.20. Croda International Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,032 ($81.57) and a fifty-two week high of £105.05 ($142.06).
Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Croda International from GBX 8,500 ($114.94) to GBX 8,700 ($117.65) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Croda International to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 9,400 ($127.11) target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Croda International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,575 ($115.96).
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
