Insider Buying: EMvision Medical Devices Limited (ASX:EMV) Insider Purchases A$25,224.00 in Stock

EMvision Medical Devices Limited (ASX:EMV) insider John Keep acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.10 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of A$25,224.00 ($17,889.36).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 14.50 and a current ratio of 14.75.

EMvision Medical Devices Company Profile

EMvision Medical Devices Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of imaging and diagnostic technology for the purpose of commercializing portable medical device for stroke diagnosis and monitoring, and other medical imaging needs. The company has a strategic collaboration with Keysight Technologies Malaysia Sdn Bhd to develop a personalized vector network analysis solution for medical imaging in the healthcare sector.

