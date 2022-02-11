Insider Buying: EMvision Medical Devices Limited (ASX:EMV) Insider Purchases A$25,224.00 in Stock

EMvision Medical Devices Limited (ASX:EMV) insider John Keep acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.10 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of A$25,224.00 ($17,889.36).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 14.50 and a current ratio of 14.75.
EMvision Medical Devices Company Profile
Further Reading
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for EMvision Medical Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMvision Medical Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.