Insider Buying: Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Buys 850 Shares of Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) insider Lee Hsien Yang purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of £977.50 ($1,321.84).

Lee Hsien Yang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 7th, Lee Hsien Yang bought 773 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of £981.71 ($1,327.53).

Shares of RR stock opened at GBX 122.72 ($1.66) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 120.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 123.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.27 billion and a PE ratio of 4.24. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 86.69 ($1.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 161.91 ($2.19).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.81) to GBX 132 ($1.78) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($2.03) to GBX 140 ($1.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 157 ($2.12) to GBX 177 ($2.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.16) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 134.17 ($1.81).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

