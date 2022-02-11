Insider Buying: Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Buys 850 Shares of Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) insider Lee Hsien Yang purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of £977.50 ($1,321.84).
Lee Hsien Yang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 7th, Lee Hsien Yang bought 773 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of £981.71 ($1,327.53).
Shares of RR stock opened at GBX 122.72 ($1.66) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 120.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 123.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.27 billion and a PE ratio of 4.24. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 86.69 ($1.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 161.91 ($2.19).
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
See Also
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.