Insider Selling: Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) CAO Sells $1,252,965.24 in Stock

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $457.60 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $287.40 and a 1 year high of $472.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $444.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $111.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Anthem by 11.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,311,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 173,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,345,000 after acquiring an additional 15,872 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 6.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 298,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,021,000 after purchasing an additional 17,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 106.2% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 17,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANTM. Mizuho raised shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $483.40.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

