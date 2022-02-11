Insider Selling: Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) CAO Sells $1,252,965.24 in Stock

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NYSE:ANTM opened at $457.60 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $287.40 and a 1 year high of $472.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $444.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $111.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06.
Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Anthem by 11.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,311,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 173,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,345,000 after acquiring an additional 15,872 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 6.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 298,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,021,000 after purchasing an additional 17,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 106.2% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 17,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANTM. Mizuho raised shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $483.40.
About Anthem
Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.
