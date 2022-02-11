Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells $150,000.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total value of $589,500.00.
- On Monday, December 13th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total value of $390,480.00.
- On Thursday, December 2nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total value of $191,180.00.
- On Wednesday, November 24th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $198,000.00.
- On Monday, November 22nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total value of $198,150.00.
- On Thursday, November 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.50, for a total value of $193,500.00.
- On Tuesday, November 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,370 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total value of $267,218.50.
- On Friday, November 12th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $193,670.00.
NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $158.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.96 and a beta of 0.93. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $100.60 and a twelve month high of $213.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.77.
Separately, TheStreet lowered CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday.
About CorVel
CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
