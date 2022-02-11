Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells $150,000.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total value of $589,500.00.

On Monday, December 13th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total value of $390,480.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total value of $191,180.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $198,000.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total value of $198,150.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.50, for a total value of $193,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,370 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total value of $267,218.50.

On Friday, November 12th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $193,670.00.

NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $158.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.96 and a beta of 0.93. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $100.60 and a twelve month high of $213.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.77.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CorVel by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 13,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 5,622.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 44,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,152,000 after acquiring an additional 43,237 shares during the period. 50.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

