Insider Selling: Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Director Sells $833,701.80 in Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Director Joanna Rees sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.23, for a total transaction of $833,701.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joanna Rees also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

On Tuesday, February 8th, Joanna Rees sold 3,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.80, for a total transaction of $1,523,400.00.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $516.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $442.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $430.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $342.89 and a 12 month high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.89 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 403.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FICO. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at $1,952,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at $895,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.