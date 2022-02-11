Insider Selling: Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) EVP Sells 1,691 Shares of Stock

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

GILD traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.26. The company had a trading volume of 803,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,346,139. The company has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $61.39 and a one year high of $74.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 57.61%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,299,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,739,075,000 after buying an additional 829,887 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,976,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,582,837,000 after buying an additional 988,974 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,313,000 after buying an additional 10,499,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,298,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,553,614,000 after buying an additional 383,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,075,664,000 after buying an additional 4,409,756 shares in the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.06.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

