Insider Selling: Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) VP Sells 5,077 Shares of Stock

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PH stock opened at $304.42 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.26 and a 12 month high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $314.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.93.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

PH has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PH. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 365.6% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,101,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,138 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 455.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 967,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,517,000 after purchasing an additional 793,154 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,781,350,000 after purchasing an additional 549,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,564,000 after purchasing an additional 534,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 52,973.1% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 429,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 429,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

